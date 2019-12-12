By Prince Okafor

Schneider Electric in partnership with the National Power Training Institute (NAPTIN) and the French Development Agency has concluded the second round of its training programme for electricians in Lagos.

The second round of the training, which commenced September 3rd, rounded off on the 26th of November, 2019.

Schneider Electric and NAPTIN made it a commitment to promote gender diversity in their electrician training program. Engr Ayoola Ramoni, who represented the Director General of NAPTIN, Mr Ahmed Nagode, made case for increased female participation in the next batch of trainees. Explaining that the few ladies that turned up for the training exercise proved to be exceptional, he advocated for a deliberate strategy to increase women participation.

Ramoni said, “Compared to the last batch, it is good we have registered an increase in the level of interest from women electricians but that is still a far cry from the desired level.”.

The electrician training programme co-sponsored by Schneider Electric is open to all prospective electricians, beginners and installers, to either learn the profession or consolidate previous knowledge in key electrical installation subjects. Participants may register for the full course or specific modules. The training is 70 percent practical to complement classroom knowledge and expose participants to the right way to carry out installations.

This is set to give a significant boost to a sector with limited local human and institutional capacities.

The first round of the training began in May and ended in August this year.

Speaking with journalists at the graduation ceremony of the second batch, Mr Isaac Adeleke, the Training Project Coordinator for Schneider Electric noted that the company doesn’t stop at training, but that it continues with a scheduled follow-up on those who have been trained.

Again, he added: “the quality of delivery is not in doubt. To ensure the application of global standards, Schneider Electric has upskilled NAPTIN trainers through extensive training in France and Nigeria. With the support of the French Development Agency, Schneider Electric also provided a fully equipped laboratory to reinforce technical training”.

On the requirement to register for the programme, he said, “there’s no barrier whatsoever. All it takes is the interest to acquire the needed skill. Whether graduate, undergraduate, or without any formal education; everyone, from beginners to those seeking to refresh their technical know-how are welcome”.

“The plan by Schneider Electric and its partners is to implement the program in three cities: Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt; with Lagos being the pilot city. The centres are set to train 360 Nigerians per year in electrical installation across the country.

The training which lasts for three months covers Solar power, Cable Routing, Wire Installation, Energy Management Systems, Metering System and several other topics.

Vanguard