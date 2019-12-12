Sanwo-Olu to perform groundbreaking of OPM school for indigent students

By Omeiza Ajayi

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu would Friday perform the groundbreaking of a free school for the less privileged children in the state, sponsored by the Omega Power Ministries OPM.

General Overseer of OPM, and the President of OPM Foundation, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere who disclosed this at a news conference Thursday in Abuja, said the school which has its primary and secondary arms would upon completion in 2020 be able to admit about 1, 000 pupils and students from less privileged homes.

Also read:

He said the Lagos school which would be the 14th on the list of OPM existing free schools nationwide, aims to ensure that children of the less privileged in the country have access to free and quality education within a safe learning environment.

“Our schools are for the less privileged children all over the world and as such we will also go to West African countries like Niger, Benin Republic, and Ghana. We will also go to Kenya, Burundi, and other African countries before we go to Asia and other continents, but our vision is to cover the whole world.

“There is usually this fear of managing the population of intakes, but I can tell you that before I bought a bus for our school in Abia, some children trekked for over two hours to come to school every morning and work another two hours home. These are children between the ages of 7 and 10; their parents don’t have money to give them for transportation but God finally provided a school bus for us and we are using it to convey them.

“I was scared when we started it 10 years ago but because I was doing something right before God, the resources started coming in.

“It is worthy of note that we give four pairs of school uniforms free to each person, free sandals and free feeding in all our schools and Lagos will not be an exception,” Chinyere said.

According to him, the students and pupils are also given beverages on regular occasions to compliment the school’s free feeding programme.

The cleric also said that there would be a programme titled “Something Good Must Happen in Lagos State” between Dec. 13 and Dec. 15 to prepare the minds of Christians ahead of Christmas.

“It will be an opportunity to tell those in Lagos to put their trust in God because man can fail them but God cannot fail or disappoint them.”

OPM currently operates 13 free primary and secondary schools in Rivers, Bayelsa and Abia.

It would be recalled that the National Association of Nigerian Student (NANS) had in June honoured the OPM founder with an award of Icon of Free Education in Nigeria because of his contributions to the education sector.

Vanguard