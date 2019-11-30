Sanwo-Olu, Sen Okonkwo, Jack-Rich, Others to be honoured at 2019 Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Sen Okonkwo, will today be honoured at the 2019 Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award.

The Sixth Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award will take place at the Ball Room of the Oriental, Lagos.

Others also to be honoured are Sen Annie Okonkwo, Dr Godwin Maduka, Dr Elizabeth Jack-Rich Tein Jnr, Covenant University, Bosak Microfinance Bank, AGL Consulting, Greenville, Richway Microfinance Bank, Ogechukwu, Alexis Obah, Seahorse Lubricant Ltd, Fidelity Bank, Transcrop Plc, VIP Express Tourism Ltd, Eagle Flight Microfinance Bank, Odibola Properties, Ibile Microfinance Bank amongst others.

Amongst those who have received the award in the past are Aiteo Group, CCC International Engineering Nigeria Ltd, Dantata Town Developers Limited, Keystone Bank Plc, Frieslandcampina Wamco Nigeria Plc, Ecobank Nigeria, Chantelle Abdul, Bloc Haus, Asimegbe Achenyo Helen, Zenith Bank Plc, Fidelity Bank, INTELS Nigeria Ltd, Mr. Nnamdi Ezeigbo (Founder Slot Ltd), MTN Communications Ltd, Standard Chartered Bank, Prof. Charles K. Prince Abimbola Olasore (Chairman, Lead Capital Plc), Chief Cosmos Maduka (Chairman, Cosharis Group), Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Dana Air, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Ltd, NPF Pensions Ltd, Nedcomoaks, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Pirotti Projects Ltd, Genesis Energy Group, Gesi Asamaowei and others.