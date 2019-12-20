Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has disbursed and presented the sum of N480 million as life insurance premium benefits to 258 families of late employees of the state.

Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Mrs, Yetunde Arobieke, on behalf of the state government, on Friday, presented the premium benefits to some late local government and primary school teachers in the state service, at an event held in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

Presenting the cheque, Arobieke, urged the family representatives to keep alive the dreams and wishes of the deceased by ensuring that the money collected today was judiciously used, especially in the education of the children and lives of other direct dependants left behind.

“The workers are the engine room and drivers of all our policies and are germane to achieving the greater Lagos initiative project,'” Arobieke stated.

vanguard

