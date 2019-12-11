Sanwo-Olu pays unscheduled visit to workers, tasks on efficiency

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, paid an unscheduled visit to civil servants at the Lagos Secretariat Complex, Alausa, Ikeja, charging them to remain steadfast in their duties.

Sanwo-Olu, who was received by the Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office, Mr Samson Ajibade, said the visit was to inspect and have the first-hand knowledge of the working conditions of civil servants in their respective offices.

ALSO READ:

While chatting with some of the Civil Servants at their duty post, the Governor encouraged them to remain steadfast in discharging their duties effectively and efficiently, adding that public servants are the brains behind the success of any government and, therefore, deserve conducive environment.

The Governor reiterated the state government’s commitment to doing everything possible to ensure that the welfare of public servants remained a top priority.

Vanguard