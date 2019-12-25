Breaking News
Translate

Sanwo-Olu declares free bus ride on Christmas for commuters

On 7:53 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Sanwo-Olu declares free bus ride on Christmas for commuters

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared free bus ride for commuters in Lagos on Christmas Day.

Mr Kolawole Ojelabi Assistant Director, Corporate Communication, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, announced the free ride bus.

According to Ojelabi, the governor’s gesture aimed at easing the mobility of the people on a day public transport is always a challenge to commuters.

“It is also aimed at encouraging vehicle owners to use public transport during the holiday and reduce congestion on the roads,” he said.

ALSO READ: Another Christmas celebration in Nigeria

The two main bus operators in Lagos, Primero Transport Services Limited (PTSL) and Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL) will run services on their designated routes free of charge.

PTSL will run Ikorodu – TBS, Ikorodu – Oshodi, Yaba – Oyingbo and Ikorodu – Ikeja.

Governor Sanwo-Olu enjoined Lagosians to celebrate in a peaceful atmosphere.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!