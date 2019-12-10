By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Luck ran out of three commercial motorcyclists, popularly called ‘Okada” riders when they were arrested by Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu had declared zero-tolerance against all traffic violators in the state and directed relevant authorities to enforce 2012 Lagos Traffic Laws to the latter.

The “Okoda” riders and the impounded motorcycles were subsequently, handed over to the state Taskforce on Environmental and Special Enforcement Unit, for prosecution.

The governor intercepted the traffic offenders in the early hours of Monday, in his convoy around Lekki area of the state for plying restricted routes, among other traffic offences against traffic laws.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu predecessors, Mr. Babatunde Fashola and Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, on several occasions arrested traffic violators, including top military brass.

Vanguard Nigeria News