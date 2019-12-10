Breaking News
Translate

Zero tolerance: Sanwo-Olu arrests Okoda riders over traffic laws violation

On 10:22 amIn Newsby

Zero tolerance: Sanwo-Olu arrests "Okoda" riders over traffic laws violation

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Luck ran out of three commercial motorcyclists, popularly called ‘Okada” riders when they were arrested by Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu had declared zero-tolerance against all traffic violators in the state and directed relevant authorities to enforce 2012 Lagos Traffic Laws to the latter.

The “Okoda” riders and the impounded motorcycles were subsequently, handed over to the state Taskforce on Environmental and Special Enforcement Unit, for prosecution.

READ ALSO: Breaking: Sanwo-Olu terminates appointment of LASAA boss, appoints, Adekunjo

The governor intercepted the traffic offenders in the early hours of Monday, in his convoy around Lekki area of the state for plying restricted routes, among other traffic offences against traffic laws.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu predecessors, Mr. Babatunde Fashola and Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, on several occasions arrested traffic violators, including top military brass.

Vanguard Nigeria News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!