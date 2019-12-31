Salus Trust unveils new brand logo (photos)

Kindly Share This Story:

A national health maintenance organization, Salus Trust Limited, recently unveiled its new logo and announced a new vision statement.

The event took place at its head office at the Catholic Secretariat building, No. 7 Force Road, Lagos Island. The event was attended by some directors of the Company, top management staff, financial advisers, Consultants and some clients.

Salus Trust was formed in 2007 and accredited as national HMO by The National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, in November 2008. The Company enrols Nigerians on annual health insurance policies through bundles of benefits called health plans for which affordable premium is paid. Enrollees access healthcare services in accredited hospitals and clinics across the 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The Company is a major player in the private sector health insurance landscape in Nigeria.

Unveiling the new logo, the Chairman of the Board committee on Business, Finance and Strategy, Chief Jerry Chukwueke, stated that the new logo reflects the Company’s repositioning in the market place aimed at achieving its set goals. He said the Company now focuses on ensuring that the market place benefits from quality service delivery and sustainable customer satisfaction. He re-iterated that the train has moved and enjoined everyone to get on board.

Speaking on the need for new logo and vision statement, the Managing Director of Salus Trust, Dr. Peter Oriavwote, noted that the new logo defines the new focus of Salus Trust on Stakeholder and satisfaction and expanding wheel of progress to the benefit of all through sustainable quality service delivery. He stated that the new vision of the Company is “ …leading Health Maintenance Organisation with a difference…”. He emphasized that the new vision speaks to the distinctive service delivery of Salus Trust.

On her part, Mrs. Ifeayinwa Anikpe, Head of Capital market at First Ally Capital, the Company’s financial advisers, noted that Salus Trust is now appropriately positioned to raise additional share capital of N300 million in the first quarter of year 2020 to boost its capital base.

