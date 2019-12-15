Breaking News
Salah overtakes Suarez on Liverpool’s top-scorer list

Liverpool’s Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Watford at Anfield in Liverpool, northwest England on December 14, 2019. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) 

Mohamed Salah has overtaken Luis Suarez and Albert Stubbins as the 18th highest goalscorer in Liverpool history.

The Egypt international bagged a brace as the Reds recorded a hard-earned 2-0 victory over Watford in Saturday’s Premier League encounter.

Salah drew level with the Uruguayan when he scored in Tuesday’s Champions League 2-0 triumph over Salzburg.

However, his double against the Hornets saw him move past the Barcelona star and Stubbins with 84 goals in all competitions for the reigning European kings – two more than Suarez (82 goals) achieved in 133 outings.

The former AS Roma man is behind Ian Rush (345 goals), Roger Hunt (285 goals), Gordon Hodgson (241 goals), Billy Liddell (228 goals), and Steven Gerrard (186) in the all-time standings.

With Saturday’s result, Liverpool are now unbeaten in 34 Premier League games, the third-longest run in the history of the competition after Arsenal and Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp’s men now head to the Club World Cup in Qatar as their youngsters face Aston Villa in the English League Cup.

They are guests of Leicester City in their next league fixture on Boxing Day at the King Power Stadium.

