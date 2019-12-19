Ruwase out, Mabogunje in, at Lagos Chamber of Commerce

Kindly Share This Story:

…becomes 3rd female president in 131 years of the chamber

By Naomi Uzor

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, weekend, handed over the mantle of leadership to Mrs. Toki Mabogunje as the new president to run the affairs of the chamber for the next two years.

Mabogunje, who is the 3rd female president to head the chamber in 131 years of existence, vowed during her acceptance speech not to take the responsibility lightly.

“Effectiveness, performance and sustainability will be my watch words as we adapt to the demands of the 21st century business environment and the 4th industrial revolution.

“It is my view that the private sector is pivotal to the transformation of the Nigerian economy. We need the private sector to create wealth from which the government can generate revenue; we need the private sector to generate employment to minimize the problem of unemployment, poverty and insecurity in our society; we need a virile private sector which will make our country a respected member of the comity of nations”

“This year at the World Chamber Congress, the impact of the 4th industrial revolution was explored at great length. Why should this be of concern to the Chamber of Commerce? The 4th Industrial Revolution represents a fundamental change in the way we live, work and relate to one another. It is a new chapter in human development, enabled by extraordinary technological advances commensurate with those of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd industrial revolutions.

“These advances are merging the physical, digital and biological world in ways that create both a huge promise, massive disruption to the current order and potential peril. The speed, breadth and depth of this revolution is forcing us to rethink how countries develop, how organisations create value and even what it means to be human.

“The 4th industrial revolution is more than just technology-driven change; it is an opportunity to help everyone, including leaders, policy-makers, and people from all income groups and nations to harness converging technologies in order to create an inclusive human-centered future” she stated.

She noted that the acceleration of innovation and the velocity of disruption are hard to comprehend or anticipate and these drivers constitute a source of constant surprise, even for the best connected and most well informed.

She however said, governments will increasingly face pressure to change their current approach to public engagement and policymaking, ultimately, the ability of government systems and public authorities to adapt will determine their success at governance.

Vanguard

