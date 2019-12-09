Breaking News
Translate

Russia doping whistleblower welcomes ban, urges review of Olympic results

On 6:40 pmIn News, Sportsby
Russia doping
Grigory Rodchenkov

The former head of Russia’s anti-doping agency, who fled Moscow after turning whistleblower, on Monday welcomed a four-year ban from major sporting events imposed on his country.

“Finally, fraud, lies and falsifications of unspeakable proportions have been punished in full swing,” said Grigory Rodchenkov in a statement.

READ ALSO: Match-fixing: Spanish court clears 36 players

Rodchenkov, who lives in the US under a witness protection program after accusing Russia of widespread doping activities, warned however that for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) “there is more to do.”

He said those involved in the doping of athletes “should be punished retroactively.”

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!