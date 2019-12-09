Russia doping whistleblower welcomes ban, urges review of Olympic results

The former head of Russia’s anti-doping agency, who fled Moscow after turning whistleblower, on Monday welcomed a four-year ban from major sporting events imposed on his country.

“Finally, fraud, lies and falsifications of unspeakable proportions have been punished in full swing,” said Grigory Rodchenkov in a statement.

Rodchenkov, who lives in the US under a witness protection program after accusing Russia of widespread doping activities, warned however that for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) “there is more to do.”

He said those involved in the doping of athletes “should be punished retroactively.”

