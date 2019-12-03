Ronaldo’s sister not pleased with Van Dijk’s Ballon d’Or joke

By Emmanuel Okogba

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, Katia Aveiro has ripped into Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk for the joke he told about Ronaldo’s absence at the Ballon d’Or that held last night.

Ronaldo missed the awards to attend another event in Italy where he picked up the prize for Serie A’s best player at a gala event in Milan. His rival Lionel Messi claimed his sixth trophy to put him one ahead of the Juventus star.

Van Dijk who finished second – one place and 203 votes ahead of Ronaldo – was asked about Ronaldo’s absence, to which he jokingly replied, ‘Why? Was he a candidate?’- a response that did not go down well with the elder sister of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Taking to Instagram on Monday night, she wrote “I think there are people living completely frustrated!!! And unrealistic… such humility!’. Accompanying was a picture of Ronaldo scoring his famous overhead-kick against for Real against Juventus.

She went on with, ‘Now, dear Virgil, where you are going, Cristiano Ronaldo has gone and has come a thousand times.

‘You see, my dear Virgil, that Cristiano Ronaldo was a tri-champion in the country where you have been playing for years and you still haven’t got your hand on the trophy.

‘Cristiano Ronaldo was even the best player and best scorer in the country where you play Virgil. By the way, he was even younger than you.



‘Then, dear Virgil, Cristiano Ronaldo went to other places and became the greatest player in the history of a club, Real Madrid. Tell you something Virgil? Maybe so, because this club, with this Cristiano guy, even beat you in the Champions League final.

‘Of these, Ronaldo already has 5, Virgil. And that fellow Ronaldo and team-mates, with the corners on his chest, crushed your “orange” in a final (Nations League final between Portugal and Holland).

‘Was it hard, Virgil? We have pity. And, dear Virgil, in one of the least successful times of his career, Cristiano Ronaldo has won even more titles than you. Awesome, isn’t it?

‘Now Virgil will win titles from those who really count and then we’ll talk. When you have a handful of them, the really important ones, you might be able to sit at the table with Cristiano. Or as they say in our land, it grows and appears!

‘It’s for me @cristiano you are and you will always be the best player in the world!!!’

VANGUARD