Ronaldo’s sister not pleased with Van Dijk’s Ballon d’Or joke

By Emmanuel Okogba
Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, Katia Aveiro has ripped into Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk for the joke he told about Ronaldo’s absence at the Ballon d’Or that held last night.
Ronaldo missed the awards to attend another event in Italy where he picked up the prize for Serie A’s best player at a gala event in Milan. His rival Lionel Messi claimed his sixth trophy to put him one ahead of the Juventus star.
Van Dijk who finished second – one place and 203 votes ahead of Ronaldo – was asked about Ronaldo’s absence, to which he jokingly replied, ‘Why? Was he a candidate?’- a response that did not go down well with the elder sister of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.
Taking to Instagram on Monday night, she wrote “I think there are people living completely frustrated!!! And unrealistic… such humility!’. Accompanying was a picture of Ronaldo scoring his famous overhead-kick against for Real against Juventus.
She went on with, ‘Now, dear Virgil, where you are going, Cristiano Ronaldo has gone and has come a thousand times.
‘You see, my dear Virgil, that Cristiano Ronaldo was a tri-champion in the country where you have been playing for years and you still haven’t got your hand on the trophy.
‘Cristiano Ronaldo was even the best player and best scorer in the country where you play Virgil. By the way, he was even younger than you.
Acho que há pessoas a viver completamente frustradas!!! E fora da realidade… A tal humildade! Repórter: “Cristiano Ronaldo não estará cá esta noite. É menos um rival a ter em conta.” Van Dijk: ” É Cristiano Ronaldo realmente um rival?” Foi esta a resposta do central holandês do Liverpool, quando confrontado sobre a ausência do astro português da gala desta noite. É certo e sabido que Ronaldo não ganhará o prémio desta noite. Apesar de ter vencido importantes títulos colectivos…mas isso é outra conversa e que lá na frente iremos ver onde vai chegar a verdade sobre o futebol !!! Agora, caro Virgil, para onde tu vais, Cristiano Ronaldo já foi e já veio mil vezes . Vê lá bem, meu caro Virgil, que o Cristiano Ronaldo foi tri-campeão no país onde tu já jogas há anos e ainda não conseguiste meter a mão na “lata”. O Cristiano Ronaldo até foi o melhor jogador e melhor marcador no país onde jogas Virgil. Por sinal, era até bem mais jovem que tu. Depois, caro Virgil, o Cristiano Ronaldo foi para outras paragens e tornou-se no maior jogador da história de um clubezito. Real Madrid, diz-te algo Virgil? É possível que sim, porque esse clube, com esse tal Cristiano até te derrotaram na final de uma tal de Champions League. Dessas, já o Ronaldo tem 5, Virgil. E esse tal Ronaldo e companheiros, com as quinas ao peito, esmagaram a tua “laranja” numa final. Foi duro, Virgil? Temos pena. E, caro Virgil, numa das épocas menos conseguidas da sua carreira, o Cristiano Ronaldo ainda venceu mais títulos que tu. Impressionante, não é? Agora, Virgil, vai vencer títulos daqueles que realmente contam e depois falamos. Quando tiveres uma mão cheia deles, dos realmente importantes, talvez te possas sentar à mesa com o Cristiano. Ou como se diz na nossa terra, cresce e aparece! E para mim @cristiano és e serás para sempre o melhor jogador do mundo!!! E quem não gosta que ponha na roda do prato !!!😂❤️❤️❤️( como se diz na nossa terra ,pequenina para muitos ) mas de onde saiu o melhor de todos os tempos…#assinoembaixoluisfaria #cr7n1 #Eotrabalhocontinua #respostastánahistoriaenomuseu #orgulhodomeurei #Deusnocomando
‘Then, dear Virgil, Cristiano Ronaldo went to other places and became the greatest player in the history of a club, Real Madrid. Tell you something Virgil? Maybe so, because this club, with this Cristiano guy, even beat you in the Champions League final.
‘Of these, Ronaldo already has 5, Virgil. And that fellow Ronaldo and team-mates, with the corners on his chest, crushed your “orange” in a final (Nations League final between Portugal and Holland).
‘Was it hard, Virgil? We have pity. And, dear Virgil, in one of the least successful times of his career, Cristiano Ronaldo has won even more titles than you. Awesome, isn’t it?
‘Now Virgil will win titles from those who really count and then we’ll talk. When you have a handful of them, the really important ones, you might be able to sit at the table with Cristiano. Or as they say in our land, it grows and appears!
‘It’s for me @cristiano you are and you will always be the best player in the world!!!’