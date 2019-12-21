Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian Businessman – Romeo Odey who is the founder of Romeo Cares Foundation and also Africa’s first Red Diamond Awardee, the highest level in Norland Industrial Group Africa on Monday gave scholarships to over 1000 pupils in two schools – Community Primary School Inye- Ukan – Gakan and St. Marks Primary School Gakan both in Bekwarra Local Government Area in Cross River State.

Mr. Romeo in his speech said: “I was raised by a single mother, I understand the pain and stress a lot of parents go through to send their kids to school; paying school fees was always a problem for me. I have decided to pay all your fees today because I understand that Education is not a choice; it is compulsory for every individual.

You can not be outstanding if you’re not educated, so going to school is sacrosanct. I have come here to support and encourage all of you and this is my little contribution to all of you. So you all can have a bright future for yourselves, parent, state and the world at large”.

He also emphasised that the pupils should take their studies seriously and as a priority.

Also speaking at the event was the Proprietor of St. Mark School – Mrs. Oko Felicia, who was very excited about the kind gesture of Mr. Odey and his foundation. she lauded his benevolence for coming back to his root to advance the pursuit of education for the young one’s with educational materials, she promised to put in all efforts and love to make sure that the children make him and nation proud.

The Village Head of Ushara – Chief. Efe Alibi, thanked the foundation and Mr. Romeo for contributing his quota towards the mental well-being and development of the community and prayed for God’s endless blessings for him and all his enterprise.

