Rohr plans to invite more new stars for Super Eagles

Coach Gernot Rohr has planned to invite more new players for Super Eagles’ next international friendly game.

The 66-year-old German tactician has revealed that he won’t experiment with new players when the 2022 World Cup qualifiers begin next year March but would be open to give them the chance during the FIFA international windows of 2020.

Rohr said on Brila FM: “With the next FIFA window, we will already be in the qualifiers for the (2022) World Cup, so it will not be the moment to try new things with players we have never seen before,”

“You never know what can happen, we will see because I think before the FIFA [World Cup] qualifiers, we would have perhaps a friendly, this is the moment to test new players.”

The 2022 World Cup qualifiers for the African section will kick off in March with the draws set to be conducted later this year as the teams will be split into ten groups of four teams with the winners advancing to play each other in a home and away tie to determine which five nations will represent the continent.

Source: FC Naija

Vanguard News