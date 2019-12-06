Road reconstruction: LASG to shut Mile 2 Tincan Expressway for 72 hrs

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Naomi Uzor

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to shut the Mile 2 to Trinity end of Oshodi Apapa Expressway to traffic for 72 hours in order to allow for palliative work on the rehabilitation road project in the axis.

Vice Chairman, Presidential Task team on Restoration of law and order in Apapa, comrade Kayode Opeifa disclosed this Friday at a joint press briefing with Federal Ministry of Works on status of reconstruction works on Apapa Oshodi Expressway between Apapa Port to Mile 2.

He said the road will be closed to traffic by 12 midnight Friday to reopen on Monday, 12 noon, December 9, 2019.

Opeifa, who is also the Chairman Lagos State Government Monitoring and Enforcement Coordination Committee, said, “Government is working round the clock in achieving the project is completed on scheduled period. The closure is to enable the construction workers to carry out the required, unhindered palliative exercise in the axis.”

He, therefore, urged the general public to be patient and cooperate with government and construction workers in order to deliver the project on time. “It’s for the overall benefit of the general public.”

Earlier, Commissioner for Transportation Dr Fredric Oladeinde had directed that all vehicles and trucks carrying exports and empty containers for Tin Can Port Operations are to stay out of the corridor for the next three days that the palliative works will last.

He explained that fuel-laden tankers and other cars on essential services are exempted from the directive.

According to him, frequent accidents by articulated vehicles and trucks in the area were occasioned by the deplorable condition of the road on that axis.

He said that there was an urgent need to provide palliatives to ease traffic congestion and prevent further accidents along that axis.

Oladeinde therefore, urged freight forwarders, fleet operators, transport agents and trucks owners to take note of the traffic arrangement and comply accordingly.

Also speaking the Director Highways South West, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Engr. Funsho Adebiyi said the closure will allow for speedy implementation of palliative repairs, adding that truck drivers have been directed to remove their trucks before 12 midnight, Friday.

Adebiyi said, “We have asked all truck drivers to remove their vehicles from the road today(Friday)for ease of repair and work programme has been reviewed to allow for traffic flow during construction. COMTUA and Nigeria Port Authority, NPA have also agreed to ensure discipline and compliance.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.