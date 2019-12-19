Road crashes tops Lagos emergency disasters in 11 months ― LASEMA

Kindly Share This Story:

..Fire records its highest

..Collapsed buildings, 23, among others

Empirical evidence has revealed that out of 959 emergency incidents from January 1st to November 30th, 2019, road accidents recorded the highest number with 315 cases across the state.

Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintiolu, disclosed this while giving out statistics of emergency incidents within the period under review, at the 2019 quarterly stakeholders’ meeting, held in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

The meeting, with the theme; “Synergizing in the Management of Emergencies and Disasters in Lagos State,” Oke-Osanyintiolu explained intended to provide the state with workable strategies to Renée the confidence in the collective ability, responsibility and capacity to rise up to any emergency and disaster challenges in the state.

Areas of discourse in the last quarter meeting include: Dry season and the danger of fire outbreak, climate change and its resultant effects on fire outbreak, causes, effects and solutions to the cases of collapsed buildings in Lagos State, curbing the spate of collapsed buildings in Lagos State, effect of articulated vehicles on the road, a review of accidents and injuries on the roads, hazard identification and control.

He stressed the forum became necessary as LASEMA does not, and cannot arrogate to itself the power to exclusive knowledge and capacity of responding to all emergencies without active support from relevant stakeholders.

According to LASEMA boss, “For a clearer picture of events, empirical evidence shows that from 1st of January 2019 to 30th of November, 2019 Lagos recorded 959 incidents, with 515 incidents occurring between January and June in the first half of the year, while 444 incidents were recorded between July and the current November and yet to end second half of the year.

“Data has it that of the 959 incidents recorded this year, road accidents was 315 with the highest recorded in May and June which had 50 incidents each, ad the lowest rate of accidents recorded in July, that had six.

“Still looking at available data, records at LASEMA shows 234 Fire Incidents with its highest so far in the month of January with 52, its lowest at October with 7, while Fallen Tanker Truck has a record of 74 with January recording the highest of 24 and it’s lowest in February recording one.

“Fallen container on the hand recorded 88 incidents, with its highest of 15 in June, and lowest of three in October just as tanker oil spillage has a record total of 11, with the lowest of one so far in the months of April, June and July, and a highest of 2 in January, February, March and May.

“As for collapsed buildings, a total of 23 buildings collapsed, with the lowest happening in January and August recording one each, just as May and June recorded the highest number of collapses with four each. In the case of Impending collapsed buildings, six were identified.”

In summary, the data showed that Ikorodu recorded the highest Incidents of 64, followed by Ikeja with 62, and Ibeju-Lekki with 60, while Ikosi-Ejirin, Imota and Mosan-Okunola recorded the lowest with one incident each.

