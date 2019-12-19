Rivers Task Force continues state-wide recovery of government properties

Kindly Share This Story:



The Rivers State Task Force on Recovery of Government Properties has directed all illegal occupants of Government Properties across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state to vacate such properties.

The Task Force stated that it is working diligently to ensure that it takes possession of all Government Properties illegally occupied by unauthorised persons.

Addressing journalists after operations by the Task Force on Thursday, Secretary of the Task Force, Chief Hanny Woko said that the Task Force has shown presence in four estates in Eleme and Etche Local Government Areas.

The Rivers State Task Force on Recovery of Government Properties carried operations at the Eleme Gardens Estate, Mega Trailer Park Ebubu Eleme, Sam Ewang Estate Igbo Etche and Palm view Estate Igbo Etche.

He said: “Eleme Gardens is a massive Government Property acquired during Dr Peter Odili’s tenure. The Estate was built by the Federal Government, but bought and fully paid for by the Rivers State Government. The Estate has over 100 hectares. Fifty hectares on either side of the road.

“We have shown presence at the Estate and we have informed the illegal occupants to vacate the Estate. We don’t foresee any resistance because they are only squatting. They have been issued the relevant quit notice.”

He added: “We appreciate the fact that no portion of the land has been carved out for illegal sales. They are all intact. Just the bungalows are vandalised.

“We use this medium to warn anyone illegally staying in Government Properties wherever they are located across the 23 Local Government Areas to vacate and deliver the properties to the State Government”.

He said the Task Force will not allow any without approved allocation, illegally take over Government Properties.

He said: “Igbo Etche, Iriebe and all Government lands in the 23 Local Government Areas. If you are there, please leave. There will be no room to tolerate illegal occupants.

“This place can accommodate high class civi servants in the state. The Governor knows how best this place will be used for the benefit of the State.”

At the Palm View Estate, Igbo Etche , Secretary of the Task Force regretted that

private individuals have invaded the place.

He said that the illegal occupants carved out plots of land for themselves and started building.

He said: “We are calling on intending buyers and those who illegally bought land to vacate the Estate. If you have money to waste, then continue building. This is because any illegal structure here would be demolished

“We are going to recover this estate 100 percent and hand it over to the state Government. To members of the public, before you buy land anywhere, carry out due diligence.”

Vanguard News

