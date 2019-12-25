Rivers children miss out as Oruwari Briggs Council of Chiefs disallow Lulu-Briggs Foundation Christmas Party

Kindly Share This Story:

The O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation’s Christmas Party for children, which holds annually in Abonnema community in Rivers State will not hold this year.

The Christmas Party was called off Tuesday on account of the blockade imposed on the foundation by the Oruwari Briggs Council of Chiefs from accessing the venue of the Party in Abonnema.

Staff and volunteers of the Foundation who were in Abonnema early Tuesday to set up for the Party billed for Christmas Day were reportedly accosted by men numbering about 20 who prevented them from doing so.

According to eye witness accounts captured on video, the men informed the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation team that the Oruwari Briggs Council of Chiefs had mandated them to ensure the annual Children’s Party did not hold.

Executive Secretary of the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, Dakoru Okujagu who confirmed the incident regretted its cancellation. “The Children’s Party has held for more than a decade in Abonnema. It’s an opportunity to show love to children and inspire them to be better. This was High Chief O. B. Lulu-Briggs’ idea. It’s unthinkable to see that innocent children are the targets here,” she said.

It would be recalled that on the 1st of January 2019, a few days after the passing of High Chief O. B. Lulu-Briggs who in his will discouraged mourning of his demise, the annual Party for the Elderly organized by the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation held at the same venue without hitches.

