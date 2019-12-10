Reps urge FG to review immigration procedure to checkmate influx of illegal immigrants

…task Immigration, Customs bosses on full control of the movement of persons

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

House of Representatives yesterday urged the federal government to review the immigration procedures at the land borders to ensure complete adherence to the relevant laws.

The House also asked urged the Comptroller-General of Immigration and Comptroller General of Customs to be committed to and exercise full control over the movement of persons and good along the Nigerian international borders.

Also read:

The House said that the closure of land borders without strict checks on the movements of persons and goods was not enough.

The call was made at the consideration of a motion titled “The Closure of Nigerian Territorial Borders Not Enough”, moved by Rep. Rotimi Agunsoye at the plenary.

Leading the debate, Agunsoye expressed worry that despite the closure of the borders, there had been an influx of illegal immigrants and goods into the country.

“The House observes that whereas the decision of this administration on the closure of the national borders follows the global trend of increased monitoring of internal borders to check and ascertain especially the inflow of goods and immigration of foreigners “Assured that Nigeria remains giant of Africa and an unchallengeable influence in the comity of African nations. “Further aware that several decisions and policies of the Nigerian government would most often continue to have an impact on countries of Africa and other nations of the world having socio-economic ties with Nigeria “Worried about the continued influx of illegal immigrants mostly of African descent into the country who gain easy access through the various porous land borders “Further worried that the uncontrolled immigration of unlawful immigrants into the country poses socioeconomic and political threats to the country “Cognizant that to have a sustained economic growth as well as security and political stability, Nigeria has to strengthen and control movement at borders and repatriate illegal aliens and unlawful immigrants”. The motion, when put to voice votes, got the overwhelming support of the majority of the House and therefore passed.