Breaking News
Translate

Reps summon power, labour ministers over threats by NUEE to shutdown electricity

On 1:00 pmIn Newsby

Reps summon power, labour ministers over threats by NUEE to shutdown electricity

By Tordue Salem

The House of Representatives has summoned the Ministers of Power, Saleh Mamman and Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige and the Director-General of Pensions Commission, Hajia Aisha Dahir-Umar, over threats by the Nigerian Union of Electricity Employees(NUEE) to shut down electricity transmission plants in the country.
The House made the summons yesterday, after taking a motion of urgent National Importance raised by Deputy Leader of the House, Rep. Toby Okechukwu (PDP-Enugu) on threats by National Union of Electricity Employees(NUEES) to shut down activities in the Power Sector.

READ ALSO: Reps order NDDC to raise funds, implement 2019 budget

Okechukwu in his motion called on the leadership of the House to quickly intervene to avert threats to shutdown electricity in the country today.
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!