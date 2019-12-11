Reps summon power, labour ministers over threats by NUEE to shutdown electricity

By Tordue Salem

The House of Representatives has summoned the Ministers of Power, Saleh Mamman and Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige and the Director-General of Pensions Commission, Hajia Aisha Dahir-Umar, over threats by the Nigerian Union of Electricity Employees(NUEE) to shut down electricity transmission plants in the country.

The House made the summons yesterday, after taking a motion of urgent National Importance raised by Deputy Leader of the House, Rep. Toby Okechukwu (PDP-Enugu) on threats by National Union of Electricity Employees(NUEES) to shut down activities in the Power Sector.

Okechukwu in his motion called on the leadership of the House to quickly intervene to avert threats to shutdown electricity in the country today.