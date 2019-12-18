Reps summon NDDC Mgt over abandonment of delta roads

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem

The House of Representatives, Wednesday summoned the management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), over allegations that its contractors abandoned constructions of Onicha-Aku/Idumuje, Onicha-uku/Idumu-Ogo roads and Onicha-uku Civic Centre projects.

The motion sponsored by Minority Leader of the House, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP-DELTA).

In his motion, he noted “with serious concern, that Messes Ninno Engineering Limited, was awarded the construction of Onicha-uku/Idumuje Unor Link road, while Messrs Quintus Investment Co. Nigeria Limited, was awarded the Onicha-uku/Idumu-Ogo Link road and Messrs petrol gas specialist limited was awarded the construction of Onicha-uku Civic Centre in 2012 by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) will contract execution period of six months.

He said he was aware that “NDDC mobilized the contractors since 2012 for the three projects”, but regretted that “since the contractors were mobilized to go to the sites, nothing has been done on any of the roads and the land allotted for the Civic Centre has long become a forest, overgrown by weeds and trees with an uncompleted structure inside”.

The lawmaker said he was concerned by inability to complete the construction of these roads, has hampered the socio-economic activities of these environments, thereby causing untold hardships on the indigenes living within the localities.

He told the House that from the information available, the contractors after being mobilised, have abandoned the projects and absconded without doing the job as contained in the contractual agreement.

The former Chairman, House Committee on Power, told the House that “all efforts made to bring the contractors back to sites have proved abortive, while all monies paid to them as mobilizations have gone, with the winds”.

The lawmaker said he was even angrier, that the contractors were not remorseful.

The principal legislator, sought the summons of the NDDC Management and the contractors involved, to explain why they abandoned work after mobilisation.

The House approved the motion with its prayer.

