The House of Representatives on Tuesday rejected an amendment to the 1999 Constitution seeking a single term of six years for the president and governors.

The lawmakers who spoke during the debate on the bill expressed their opposition to the amendment.

The sponsor, Mr. John Dyegh (APC-Gboko/Tarka Federal constituency of Benue State), however, said lawmakers did not understand the intent of the bill.

When the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, who presided over the plenary, put to voice vote the passage of the bill for second reading, the lawmakers overwhelmingly voted against it.

He immediately ruled that the bill be stepped down.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan had in 2014 proposed a six-year single for president and governors, saying it would ensure good governance.

