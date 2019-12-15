Reps member lauds Oilserv as a proud Nigerian Content Story

A member of the National Assembly, Ochiglegor Idagbo, has commended a firm, Oilserv for promoting local content in the oil industry.

He said this at the just concluded practical Nigerian Content Conference (PNC) in Yenagoa.

His words: “What must be done to improve critical Infrastructure for the oil and gas sector to boost investment and increase industry activity?

“Oilserv will execute a portion of the AKK project and still win big contracts due to the expertise of the firm and obvious fact that the company has grown tremendous capacity in the industry.”

Also speaking recently, Chairman of Oilserv Group, Emeka Okwuosa said: ‘’ There was little or no indigenous participation in the EPC scope of activities, but Oilserv came in as a pioneer and changed the narrative based on my experience while working for Schlumberger internationally.”

Okwuosa reiterated Oilserv’s resolve to not only be a leading indigenous company in the pipelines and facility business but also the company of choice.

However, Oilserv, an engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning company, has been a major player in the sector since its inception in 1992.

The Company has contributed to the development of pipelines infrastructure, having executed various turnkey projects including the Obiafu, Obrikom, Oben Gas transmission Pipeline System which is currently at the commissioning phase.

No doubt, Oilserv has earned a reputation for quality, safety and on-time delivery of projects. This was confirmed by NNPC during a visit to the Gas Treatment Plant (GTP) site of the OB3 Project by the management of the NNPC led by the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Gas and Power, Engr. Usman Yusuf and the Managing Director of the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC), Dr. Salihu Jamari.

