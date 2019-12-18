Reps ask FCTA, FRSC to ban unpainted, unlicensed taxis’ operations in Abuja

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Hard times await cooperate individuals who operate as taxi drivers in unpainted and unlicensed cabs in Abuja as the House of Representatives on Wednesday ordered a ban on them.

The House was worried that their operations were largely unregulated and inefficient and as such exposed commuters to kidnapping and other social vices.

The House took the decision on the heels of s motion titled “Need to Phase-Out Unpainted Taxis in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja” moved by Hon. Leke Abejide from Kogi State on Wednesday plenary.

In his debate, Abeji said that such operations portended several risks to commuters.

“The House is worried that operations of taxi cabs and commercial vehicles in the federal capital territory is largely unregulated and inefficiently administered thus giving room for many private vehicle owners to engage in commercial taxi operations known as ” kabu kabu” and thereby exposing commuters to incident of kidnapping and several other risks that come with the unlicensed taxi operations.

“Cognizant that in most developed cities of the world, commercial taxi operations are well registered, regulated and licensed with only one city cabs or painted cabs approved for legal commercial vehicle operations.

“Believes that if taxi operations in the federal capital territory remains unregulated with unpainted and unlicensed commercial vehicles operating, kidnappers, armed robbers and other criminals will continue to take advantage of the unregulated use of taxis to carry out their nefarious activities”.

Adopting the motion, the asked the federal capital transport secretariat in conjunction with the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC to ban the unpainted and unlicensed tax cabs in the metropolis.

It also urged the agencies to commence the registration, regulation and licensing of all private and corporate commercial vehicles in the territory.