Rep. suspends empowerment programme over death of Sen Uwajumogu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, Deacon Chike John Okafor has announced the suspension of his empowerment programmes in his Constituency as a result of the death of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu.

Senator Uwajumogu who until his death on Wednesday represented Imo North Senatorial District, was Chairman, Senate Committee on Labour and Employment.

Expressing sadness over the demise of Senator Uwajumogu, Honourable Chike Okafor who described the deceased as a gentle, firm,and focused personality, said that the “sudden exit, is a huge blow to the entire Imo State, Okigwe zone and particularly the Okigwe South Federal Constituency,and Etiti clan where both of us come from.”

Okafor, who represents Ehime Mbano – Ihitte Uboma – Obowo Federal Constituency of Imo State further said, “So with a deep sense of loss and in honour of my fallen elder brother, Senator and indeed my constituent, I hereby announce the suspension of all my already scheduled legislative engagements this season,

” To further notice – The Empowerment Programme scheduled for Friday, 20th of December; The distribution of equipment to Communities and their health centers across the three LGAs slated for December 23;

” The formal launch of the Community Health Insurance Scheme, also on the same date, and the yearly Okigwe South Children’s party for 27th December are all postponed.

” Furthermore, on behalf of the Ehime Mbano – Ihitte Uboma – Obowo Federal Constituency which I represent, I declare 21 days of mourning in our Federal Constituency, in honour of the memory of our departed son.

” By this I am also announcing my non-appearance in social functions within the period of mourning.

“This is a solemn period for me and indeed every citizen of Ehime Mbano – Ihitte Uboma – Obowo Federal Constituency.”

