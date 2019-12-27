Renowned OAP ‘Emmcee RNB’ grabs Radio personality of the year Award

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Arjiromanus

Well known multi-talented and youth favourite On Air Personality(OAP) Mr. Henry Ogunbodede popularly called “ WorldoBoBay EmmCee RNB” has grabbed the award for Radio personality of the, at the just concluded Maya African awards 2019.

OAP Henry who is also a recipient of Youth Favorite OAP at Scream awards 2018 is a vast and multi-talented OAP and currently the host of Jolli Extra on Saturdays and Sunday parole on Naija Fm 102.7

Speaking with Vanguard correspondent at the receipt of the award, Mr. Henry explains his journey so far, and the criteria that led to his winning the award.

He said. ‘Being nominated shows that I’m being recognized for my job and winning the award sums up everything that my effort into my job is well supported by others. My win is going to motivate people to go for what they have passion for, it might seem impossible but even the word says ‘I’m possible’. I’ll also continue to put more efforts in my job and win more awards.’

‘’The Journey has been smooth and rough. Looking back, it has been brain work and mouth work from starting off in Benin City Edo state in January 2011 with Bronze Fm 101.5 (FRCN), then moving to Ibadan in 2015 to join Lagelu 96.7 FM and now here after relocating to Lagos In 2018 to join “Naija Fm 102.7” Lagos. So I would say again that the journey have been smooth.’’

‘’The only challenge I have encountered is just the relocation and adapting to new environment every time I move to a new city but at the same time it’s been fun too because these day I can’t even count the number of friends I have made over the years in the media industry.’’

On the criteria for selection, he said;‘’ the ability and professionalism in Radio, special skills to communicate with people and delivering your job in a way everyone gets along, also, a lot of people voted for me as a result of my campaign after I got nominated and that was the basis of my win.’’

EmmCee RNB started Radio Presentation early 2011 at Bronze 101.5 Fm (Radio Nigeria) in Benin City, Edo state presenting an Entertainment Show “Una Don Hear” which later happens to be one of the most listened Pidgin Entertainment Show, After getting more familiar with the ethics of the professions and building an indispensable fan base while also venturing into Event Planning & Artiste Promotions & Management under his Company “DreamAlive Innovative Entertainment”. EmmCee RNB in 2015 he relocated to Ibadan, Oyo State to join the first indigenous radio station in southwest “Lagelu Fm 96.7”

After 2 amazing years in the brown roof city of Ibadan, He relocated to Lagos State last quarter of 2017 to set up an office for DreamAlive Innovative Entertainment (an Entertainment Agency for Promotions/Branding, Digital Marketing, Website Creations etc) and later went on in April 2018 to join Naija Fm 102.7 Lagos (Megalectrics Limited) as an On Air Personality.

Apart from being an OAP & MC, EmmCee RNB is also a Professional & Creative Blogger with over 4 blogs owned and has over the years built over 25 websites for Brands & Business in and across Nigeria. He has also played major role in promoting some of the major artiste and upcoming to Lime light through Strategic Online promotions, Branding & Digital Marketing and also as a music lover he has also released over 8 songs featuring different artiste in Nigerian likes of Minjin, Pepenazi, TopAge, Jake Chowman, Kazma, Danny Boy, Blackah and few others.

WorldObaby EmmCee RNB hails from Ondo/ Edo State and married to Mrs Debbie Ayodele .O. and blessed with Twins (Boy & Girl) by names are Sir-Arthur & Charlotte Ayodele.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: