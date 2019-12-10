Remove Àg FIRS Chairman, staff union urges FG

Emma Ujah – Abuja

The Joint Union Council, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) chapter has petitioned the Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, to remove the Ag. Executive Chairman of the organisation, Mr Abiodun Aina.

The union gave a Friday ultimatum for the removal of Mr Aina, or it would not guarantee industrial harmony in the organisation.

According to the union, Mr Aina was not the most senior director.

It added that the Ag. Chairman was not even qualified to be appointed Coordinating Director in the first instance.

It claimed that Mr Aina did not have the minimum qualification for the appointment as a director because he did not have a Bachelor’s degree or a Higher National Diploma.

He was brought in my former Executive Chairman, Mr Babatunde Fowler as Special Assistant deom.where he was appointed Coordinating Director, in contravention of extant regulations.

Vanguard News Nigeria.