Religious Persecution: Sultan of Sokoto condemns CAN assertion

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar has disputed the claim by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that Christians are the target of persecution in Nigeria.

CAN had earlier stated that the United States inclusion of Nigeria in the list of nations that tolerate religious persecution is not far from the truth.

The Nigerian Christian body’s president, Samson Ayokunle through its special assistant on media and communication, Adebayo Oladeji said Christians are the targets of the Boko Haram insurgent group and bandits.

“Leah Sharibu is a case study and the only reason why the government that secured the release of her colleagues has not freed her is because of her religion.

“We wonder why the government has not done the needful to liberate this innocent girl who happens to be a daughter of a Police officer.”

The Sultan while speaking at the closing ceremony of 77th annual Islamic vacation course (IVC) organised by the Muslim Society of Nigeria (MSSN) at Bayero University, Kano, Abubakar said CAN’s claim is “false and partial”. He described the statement as shocking.

According to him, the activities of Fulani herdsmen were not religion-based “because not all Fulanis are Muslims”.

“If such persecution really exists, such is supposed to be tabled at the Interfaith Forum where Muslims and Christians leaders meet periodically to discuss issues that would promote harmonious coexistence between the two religions,” Abubakar said.

