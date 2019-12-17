Rejuvenate360 launches 24/7 learn health digital app

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinelo Azike

The Nigerian Health Care services last week received a boost with the official launch of 247 Learn Health app by Rejuvenate360 in Lagos. The Rejuvenate Learn Health combines different learning experiences that are designed to help individuals and communities to improve their overall health by increasing their knowledge, influencing their attitude for better health through a professional learning platform.

Speaking in Lagos during the launch, the Chief Executive Officer, Rejuvenate360, Mr Onyekachi Agudosi said it was part of activities to change the narrative in the healthcare sector as the role of humans in healthcare service delivery cannot be overemphasised. He explained that Learn Health also enables mental preparedness for epidemics.

“The platform provides insight on proper diet and nutrition, advocates for quality care and healthcare financing, help employees and owners of corporate organisations remain safe by improving their overall wellness and mental state.

Stating that the initiative was created to ensure a healthier safer society, Agudosi stated that he was motivated to established Learn Health following the death of his friend’s wife who died of an issue related to thyroid due to lack of information as well as various health challenges, he faced while growing up. “I have seen situations where our medical system or ecosystem have been under attack, situations such as doctors not knowing the right care or treatment to administer at given stage. We have also seen situations where children, mothers, the elderly don’t even know what to do when a doctor is not reachable or, so this led me to champion this movement today.”

“We have a portal that could give you firsthand information from gathered articles from medical professionals and also Rejuvenate Learn Health is also introducing a medical search engine. With the digital health Initiative that we are championing today, it’s also going to help us to reshape the narrative, move the conversation forward. “We also believe that majority of the issues that we face in Africa today comes down to one important factor, primary, if we don’t take care of the primary we won’t move to the tertiary, so we need to start taking care of the primary care today which is understanding infection and control, understanding the basics.

He further explained that in the portal, there will four Nigerian languages including English, Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo as part of efforts to ensure that even people in the rural areas are carried along.

He said in 2020 they would launch Doctors 247 that would comprise all aspect of health.

“You will have your laboratory, hospital, doctors online. You can just download the application, you can ask questions, you can customize the care that works for you. If I am down with malaria today, I can see a consultant. We are introducing doctors 247 just to enhance the health care enterprise in Africa,He stressed the need for the country to begin to celebrate excellence we need to embrace digital health solutions as a doctor in one of the hospitals here can communicate with someone in New York via Skype and he can still tell him what to do in an operating theatre, digital health solutions can bridge that gap. He further called on the Federal government to review health budget upward as well as invest more in equipment in hospitals.

