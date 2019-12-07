Reinhard Bonnke’s death a big blow to christendom — Ortom

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has described the death of renown evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke as a big blow to christendom and the entire world.

Governor Ortom described evangelist Bonnke as a true man of God whose works of preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ touched lives in many positive ways.

Reacting yesterday to the news of the demise of the evangelist, the Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Terver Akase said Benue state in particular would miss the good works of the preacher.

“Bonnke’s crusades in Benue State which he often used his personal funds to stage drew thousands of people closer to God and stamped the message of the Lord Jesus on their hearts.

“Evangelist Bonnke who also impacted on millions of people across the globe through his crusades, writings, teaching and works of charity will be missed by the global community,” part of the statement read.

Governor Ortom consoled the Bonnke family and prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest.

vanguard