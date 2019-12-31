Reconstitution of NDDC Board: N’Delta militants dare Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

…Vow to return to the creeks for battle if…

By Emma Amaize, NDV Editor

NOTWITHSTANDING President Muhammadu Buhari’s avowal that the Federal Government would reconstitute the governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Niger Delta militants warned, last night, that they would return to the creeks if the President refused to inaugurate the Board screened and approved by the Senate, after carrying out forensic audit of the Commission.

Anything outside Senate -approved board is lawlessness

Leader of the agitators operating under the banner of 21st Century Youths for Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience, self-styled “General” Izon Ebi, in a statement, asserted, “Anything short of the already screened and confirmed board will result in anarchy, thereby giving us no choice but to go back to the creeks and fight for our rights until justice is restored.”

The militants stated, “We want Mr President to respect the decision of the Senate and immediately inaugurate the already screened and confirmed board because the National Assembly is the true representative of all Nigerians and as such is seen as the true symbol of our democratic process since we are practicing democracy and not autocracy or a military regime.”

“We believe in fighting for our right, the truth, justice and equity than to accept peace of the grave yard. It is heart breaking and disgusting that our youths are now hoodwinked to become enemies of their people and their region, rather than agitating for the wellbeing of their and close people and the economic benefits of the Niger Delta region.

“We are not going to fold our arms our eyes to allow illegality, oppression, criminality and political buccaneers have their way in the Niger Delta anymore.

Mr. President should allow peace reign

“We, therefore, call on Mr. President to allow peace to reign by respecting the rule of law and separation of power and the will of the Niger Delta people and do the right thing,” the militants said.

Their words, “Our wish this New Year is for a thorough audit and probe of the NDDC that will be encompassing, holistic and transparent, devoid of political affiliations and witch hunt, but to truly bring to book the thieves, selfish and wicked leaders that have no conscience but ride on the excruciating hardship, pains and the unfortunate plight of the good and patient people of the Niger Delta to justice.

“After which, government should immediately inaugurate the duly composed, screened and confirmed board to hit the ground rolling because there is too much hardship and frustration in the land.

“Our desire as the 21st Century Youths of the Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience in this New Year, 2020 is for permanent peace, development and prosperity of the niger Delta region and its people with its God- given resources that sustain almost 200million Nigerians and the Nigerian nation.

Swear in approved board after forensic audit

“We, therefore, call on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately inaugurate the already screened and confirmed board of NDDC after the conclusion of the forensic audit and probe of the Commission to hit the ground running.

“We are not going to accept peace of the graveyard, while we note Mr President’s recent decision on the already screened and approved board that is being applauded by sycophants, we are not gullible and myopic or among the so- called lazy youths because we are educated, sincere, fearless with our conscience alive in our agitations.

“We do not want to believe that the audit and probe of the NDDC is another gimmick and political strategy to witch hunt, muzzle, indict and force our leaders into submission, if not, why will the President use the statement reconstituting of a board duly nominated, screened and confirmed by the Senate.

“And the same board will not be allowed to swing into action to supervise the audit and probe of the commission?

“The statement by Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio that the probe will take four months is not acceptable by us. Since the proclamation of this audit and probe, it has been motion without movement, everything pertaining to development is stagnant.

“Niger Deltans are in excruciating hardship and pain and are not prepared to experience such in this New Year. Our question is if Madam Joy Nunieh, a member of the same board that was forwarded by Mr. President to the Senate more competent, sincere, educated and upright than other distinguished members?

“We want to tell Senator Akpabio that we are not against his person and personality, but we are against his recent actions and utterances. If he truly means well and respects the people of Niger Delta, he should truly seek their cooperation, support and respect as a leader,” they added.

Vanguard

