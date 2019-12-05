Reckless driver kills 80-year-old grandmother in Ondo

Dayo Johnson – Akure

An 80-year-old grandmother, madam Iyadunni Ayodele has been crushed to death by a reckless driver identified as Sheu Mustapha at Ajowa in Akoko North West council area of Ondo state.

The deceased was knocked down on Wednesday while she was shopping in the community market in Ajowa.

It was gathered that the driver of the commercial bus lost control and rammed into the passengers on the commercial motorcycle before crushing the old woman to death on the spot.

Reports had it that three other persons on a commercial motorcycle popularly known as Okada were equally knocked down by the driver of a commercial bus marked KEF 202 XA.

Vanguard gathered that the bus was coming from kano and heading for Lagos when the unfortunate incident occurred in the town.

Eyewitness account said that the three passengers on the motorbike sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to a hospital in the town.

Confirming the incident the Police Area Commander for Ikare Akoko Razak Rauf disclosed that the vehicle had been impounded while investigations continued.

Also, the FRSC unit commander for Ikare Akoko, Yinka Akande attributed the road carnage to recklessness on the part of the bus driver.

Akande reiterated that the drivers needed to reduce their speed limits while driving within the town because of school children and markets women.

Leaders in the town have appealed to the state government to construct speed checks or bumps in the township road.

Vanguard News Nigeria.