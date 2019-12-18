Recapitalisation: SEC counsels insueres on long term investment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Cynthia Alo

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has advised operators in the insurance sector to take advantage of long term investment opportunities in the capital market in their quest to meet the June 2020 deadline for recapitalization.

The call was part of the highlights of a meeting between the Commission and members of the reconstituted Insurers’ Committee held in Lagos.

A member of the Committee who is also the Managing Director, NSIA Insurance, Mrs. Ebele Nwachukwu ,disclosed this while at a press briefing after the meeting.

Disclosing that not less than 10 companies had approached the capital market to seek assistance towards raising funds for the recapitalisation exercise, she said : ‘’SEC told us the transparency and due diligence required to enable the industry take advantage of the stock market for long term investment in view of the recapitalization exercise.”

“The stock market gives us access to long term funding investment through public offers, rights issues, equities and other offers. SEC also told us that the capital market is a market for long term funds as most of the other investors are usually on a short term but the capital market will provide the industry with long term funds,’’ she added.

She said that the Commission also assured to render the necessary assistance within its regulatory power to support the companies, stressing that insurers should take advantage of the capital market long term investment fund to boost their finances.

She said the recapitalisation exercise was intended to strengthen the financial position of the industry adding, ‘’SEC assured us that the recapitalization will encourage consolidation, reduce the risk of insolvency and protect policy holders.’’

Nwachukwu also quoted the Acting Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Sunday Thomas, as saying that the National Insurance Commission [NAICOM] had always partnered with SEC and other relevant agencies to seek palliative for the insurance industry.

She also revealed that the committee prepared the minds of the operators toward the adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards 17 [IFRS 14], saying funds should be budgeted for training to make the adoption easier.

Vanguard

