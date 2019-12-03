Real estate firm launches residential estate to reduce travel time to Lagos

By Kingsley Adegboye

4point Real Estate Investment Ltd, a renowned property development company that is leading the move for the development of residential estates and creation of safe haven for individuals and families across Lagos, has commenced the development of its premium estate called Rose Gardens Bungalow located in Asese, Ogun state, a few minutes drive from Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Mrs. Omolola Philips, Chief Operations Officer of 4point, while sharing insight on the development stated that Rose Gardens project was positioned to attract investors that will bring development to Asese community, as the community is strategically located about 30 minutes drive to central Ikeja, thereby significantly reducing daily commute for the estate’s residents working in the city’s capital.

She also stated that the company is taking a step further in its drive to intelligently defeat the current housing crisis in the economy by introducing 100 housing units of Rose Gardens Bungalow. The bungalows are designed as a choice of affordable property that will feature a spacious modern living room with all rooms ensuite, kitchen, pantry, adequate parking spaces for up to three cars and many more interesting features.

Rose Gardens Bungalow is in close proximity to Christ Embassy Camp and the new RCCG Auditorium. The estate is about seven minutes drive from Punch Place and is strategically situated to allow access to three major towns such as Sagamu, Asese and Ikorodu.

According to the developers and promoters of the estate, “Each subscriber of Rose Gardens Bungalow will be given a Deed of Assignment”.

The Chief Executive Officer, Mr Wale Olayanju, while speaking on the development said that the company offers an innovative real estate-based investment solutions that intelligently

and ethically leverage the current crisis in the economy, to empower investors and enable high actualized returns in a short time with low-risk exposure.

Olayanju added that the estate will be a reference point for future residential developments in the property market, pointing out that investors should expect a complete exterior, quality windows, pipework, roofing, conduit electricals and doors all fixed.

He said Rose Gardens is open to individuals, cooperative societies, government institutions and private companies looking for quality developments and attractive returns on their investments through rental income.

Explaining that the company has created flexible payment plans for investors, allowing them to spread payment for up to 12 months, Olayanju said a three-bedroom bungalow is currently available for N10. 5 million only.

“The investment is a convenient buy and reside plan which gives every investor instant allocation along with all necessary documents required to allow immediate access to their property”, he said.