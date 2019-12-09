Reactions: US rapper, Cardi B in Ghana

By Lawal Sherifat

There is furore in Ghana after American rapper Cardi B failed to meet local celebrities who had gathered at her hotel in the capital, Accra, on Sunday.

Prior to her performance at a Livespot X Festival in the city, videos of some local celebrities taking a swipe at Cardi B went viral amid claims she showed disrespect towards her hosts.

The American rapper, known in real life as Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, has since said she was not aware that the meet and greet session was going ahead.

CardiB, as well as several others, have taken to twitter to make their opinion known. Below are some

Fact101: Ghana has no STAR QUALITY 💔 #CardiBInAccra https://t.co/wYzhkhNQC4 — cRis Blaze sHekinah 🇳🇬 (@iamcrisshekinah) December 9, 2019

Pls who no this guy should tag him he made my whole day true talk though #CardiBInAccra pic.twitter.com/fkRRpedYsL — Abu Emmanuel (@itk_emmanuel) December 9, 2019

Cardi b doesn’t know anybody from Ghana 💁‍♀️

She can pass Shatta Wala and think he’s a security man 🤣 #CardiBInAccra pic.twitter.com/iawTM7fhRV — Malo te idi gbagbe Nipple 😂🚶‍♂️ (@tobivibesng) December 9, 2019

This is the most awkward shit online. 😂 #CardiBInAccrapic.twitter.com/WuSQmCIHyM — Blogger | Omawumi (@Blackdotmandy) December 9, 2019

You want to compete with Naija in having/creating Fun…😂

.

Ghanaians don't know, all we do here is have madt Fun..Since our Government has decided to be drunk*… Cardi b in her next life won't visit ghana… 😂😂 Ghana do yawa😂#CardiBInAccra pic.twitter.com/ucDTWuablL — Your fav online Shoemaker 👞 (@JDsteps2) December 9, 2019

Please retweet and like till all Ghanaian see this 😭😭💔💔💔#CardiBInAccra pic.twitter.com/3TMUc8Rg4u — Tall wife material😍 (@Lyhnda3) December 9, 2019

#CardiBInAccra Afia will always bring disgrace to Ghanaians. Just look, you insulted Cardi, I thought it's the Year of Return!! This is how we treat them? Such a disgrace and Afia you wore a fake Fendi dress to top it all!!! pic.twitter.com/wnjMKq42xk — Buenortey Joshua Maccarthy [zextex-concept.inc]™ (@BueNortey1) December 9, 2019

vanguard