Reactions: US rapper, Cardi B in Ghana

By Lawal Sherifat

There is furore in Ghana after American rapper Cardi B failed to meet local celebrities who had gathered at her hotel in the capital, Accra, on Sunday.

Prior to her performance at a Livespot X Festival in the city, videos of some local celebrities taking a swipe at Cardi B went viral amid claims she showed disrespect towards her hosts.

The American rapper, known in real life as Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, has since said she was not aware that the meet and greet session was going ahead.

CardiB, as well as several others, have taken to twitter to make their opinion known. Below are some

