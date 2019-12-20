Breaking News
Reactions: S£x work is not a crime — Nigerian Judge

Against the backdrop of a Nigerian court that declared on Thursday that s£x work is not a crime since there is no law that forbids it, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to state their views playfully around the matter.

Justice Binta Nyako of the high court in the capital, Abuja, on Thursday, awarded damages to 16 women who were arrested for prostitution in 2017.

It is the first time a Nigerian court has ruled on the legality of s£x work.

A lawyer representing the women, Babatunde Jacob, told the BBC that the court upheld that security agents violated the rights of his clients when they broke into their homes alleging that they were s£x workers.

Legal experts believe the judgment is likely to have far-reaching implications for Africa’s most populous nation.

The arrest of s£x workers by security agencies is a common occurrence.

In a crackdown in May this year, more than 60 women were arrested in Abuja for prostitution.

Many of the women claimed they were harassed, extorted, and publicly shamed.

On  Friday #Ashawo is trending on Twitter, Nigerians are tweeting playfully around the matter. Below are some tweets

