Re-reun: Akwa-Ibom PDP woos opposition

Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Ahead of the court-ordered re-run election fixed for January 25, 2020 in Essien Udim local government council, Akwa Ibom state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has

said that its doors were open to opposition members seeking to join and those desiring to re-join the party.

State Chairman of the party, Obong Paul Ekpo who spoke while addressing newsmen Monday in Uyo, assured that there would be no segregation or discrimination in the party.

His words, “As the Chairman of our great party, I will reiterate the fact that the doors of our party are open for all those seeking or desiring to join us afresh, or those returning home after a sojourn in strange political lands.

“We can assure them that there will be no segregation or discrimination, as we are all one in the Akwa Ibom project. I hereby direct all ward and chapter chairmen to create a receptive environment for those intending to join us.

“Again, as I had earlier intimated, our party structure in Essien Udim have been fully energized and ready for the court-ordered rerun coming up next year.

“We have, as usual, invited the God that gave us victory before to take us to this electoral battle and grant us success. Our candidates must knock on all doors, talk to the electorates, campaign extensively and get ready to win”.

The PDP state Chairman congratulated members of the National and State Assemblies and especially the state governor on their success at the Appeal and Supreme courts.

He reminded them to call to mind the required sacrifice demanded by public office, adding, “there will be no excuse for poor performance, therefore all our candidates must strive to deliver creditably on their mandate, conscious that their scorecard will affect the future chances of our party.

“This victory covered all our candidates and we are witnesses to the efficacy of the OnlyGod watchword. I also congratulate the members of the National and State Assemblies on their success at the polls and court.

“We appeal to members of the opposition to accept the unity call of the Governor and contribute ideas, mobilize physical and spiritual support for the Governor in this his second and last term.

“As a party that has been the sole supplier of critical leadership manpower for our state since the return of democracy in 1999, we are deeply thankful to the citizenry of our state who have at every opportunity reaffirmed their belief and support for us through the ballot box.

“The mantle of leadership has been handed back to governor Udom Emmanuel to complete his full season of two terms and we join him in extending the olive branch to all our friends from other political parties, to join hearts, heads and hands with him to build an Akwa Ibom of our dreams”

VANGUARD

