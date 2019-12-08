Breaking News
Translate

Rapper Juice Wrld dead at 21 After Suffering Seizure at Chicago airport

On 7:35 pmIn Entertainmentby
Juice Wrld
Deceased rapper, Juice Wrld

Juice Wrld, the talented young rapper and singer whose career was just taking off, is dead after suffering a seizure in Chicago’s Midway airport

Juice’s flight from California landed early Sunday morning and, after deplaning … witnesses tell us he suffered the seizure while walking through the airport. Law enforcement sources say he was bleeding from the mouth when paramedics got on scene.

We’re told Juice real name Jarad Anthony Higgins was still conscious when he was transported by Chicago Fire. However, he was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital. The cause of death is unclear at this time.

ALSO READ: Sowore: DSS operatives apologized to judge over court’s invasion – Falana

Juice Wrld’s major-label career was just starting after he almost climbed to the top of the charts in 2018. His first huge hit came in summer 2018 with “Lucid Dreams” … which made it to #2.

His song, “All Girls Are the Same,” also became a hit when Lil Yachty was featured on the remix.

In fact, it was that song’s success that drew the attention of Interscope Records … which signed him to a multi-million dollar contract. One month after releasing his first studio album, “Goodbye & Good Riddance” Juice released the 2-track EP, “Too Soon,” as a tribute to Lil Peep and XXXTentacion.

ALSO READ: Technology Innovations key to Nigeria’s development – Omo- Agege

Juice also had a feature on Travis Scott‘s enormous “AstroWorld” album, singing the hook on the track, “No Bystanders.”

Higgins’ stage name was reportedly inspired by Tupac Shakur‘s performance in the 1992 film, “Juice.”

Juice Wrld just turned 21 last Monday.

Source: TMZ

Vanguard News

 

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!