Rape without violence ‘should be legalised’, victims should ‘co-operate’, says filmmaker

A filmmaker has been slammed after he suggested that rape was ‘not a serious thing’ and that women should co-operate if they are being raped.

Metro UK reports that Daniel Shravan also said that women should carry condoms in preparation for being raped as he tried to explain why ‘non-violent’ sex attacks should be legalised.

He was speaking after vet Priyanka Reddy, 27, was raped by a man who offered to help her with a puncture last week.

Her charred body was found under an overpass near Hyderabad in India last week. In his extraordinary outburst, he said ‘rape is not a serious thing, but murder is inexcusable.’

He also said ‘the government should legalise rape without violence for the safety of women.’

His argument was that once the ‘sexual desire is fulfilled, men wouldn’t kill women’, adding that women were being killed because they fought back or used pepper spray.

He said: ‘Rapists are not finding a way to get their bodily sexual desires and getting these killing thoughts. An evil thought provokes crime (Killing).

Better, women should accept Men’s Sex.’ Shravan also said that the Indian government was frightening rapists.

His comments were roundly condemned and he later deleted the post after people said they would boycott his films.

One person said: ‘What kind of sick mentality does he have? Disgusting and disturbing. I am tired of this misogyny and victim blaming.’ Indian MP Jaya Bachchan has called for Priyanka Reddy’s rapists and killers to be ‘brought out in public and lynched’. Her mother said she wants her daughter’s murderers to be burned alive. College student Sejal Kumar said: ‘We are not safe anymore in India. We are scared to move out of our homes.’ (Metro)

Vanguard Nigeria News