Rand Merchant Bank restates support for Nigeria’s debt market

By Babajide Komolafe

Rand Merchant Bank pledged its continued support for the development of the Nigeria’s debt capital market.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Head, Investment Banking, RMB Nigeria, Dalu Ajene stated this in Lagos while speaking at the fourth annual Bonds, Loans and Sukuk program, sponsored by Rand Merchant Bank (RMB).

He noted that the Nigerian debt capital markets remains burgeoning as investors continue to show interest in many sectors, such as power, telecommunications and financial services.

Speaking further, Ajene explained that, “Nigeria’s debt capital markets proved resilient in a challenging environment over the past year as noteworthy transactions have contributed to the steady development of the Nigerian market”.

RMB, he averred, would continue playing an important role as an intermediary in the debt capital markets and as a facilitator of transactions by working closely with issuers, investors as well as regulators.

On his part, Senior Transactor, DFG, RMB Nigeria, Ikechukwu Omeruah, said: “The Annual Bonds and Loans Sukuk Conference provides an avenue for all stakeholders of the debt markets – issuers, borrowers, advisers, investors and lenders.

Vanguard

