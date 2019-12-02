Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria launches Custody Offering

By Babajide Komolafe

RAND Merchant Bank Nigeria, RMBN, has launched its custody offering, a banking solution aimed at enhancing the ‘post-trading’ activities of clients.

A statement from the bank said: “As a key part of its Africa Custody expansion strategy and in line with growing client demand for regional custody services, RMB’s Group management approved the rollout of direct custody offering out of Nigeria in 2018.

“RMB Nigeria Custody is open for business and have started signing on clients. RMBs unique service proposition include providing clients with meaningful management information, competitive pricing and leveraging South African Asset management industry coupled with our Prime Services capabilities.”

Michael Larbie, CEO RMB Nigeria and Regional Head West Africa stated that RMB’s team has the advantage of decades of proven experience, a network across the continent and deep roots in South Africa, enabling RMB experts to provide the kind of custody services that safeguard your investments.

“Clients have recognized our unwavering commitment to constantly improving our services by voting us the market outperformer every year since 2016 in Global Custodian’s Surveys for Agent Banks in Emerging Markets. The Nigeria team is committed to building and maintaining sustainable partnerships, while our world-class platforms and systems empower clients to manage their funds from anywhere in the world”, he said.

Nadia Zakari, head of Global Markets, RMB Nigeria stated that the addition of custody services to the product offering of the bank will further deliver end to end efficient trading and post trading experience of the bank’s existing and future clients.

Abiodun Adebimpe, head of Custody, RMB Nigeria, stated that RMB Nigeria Custody Services offer domestic clients access to international markets through our partnership with our South African based team which extends our offering to over 100 markets outside Nigeria.

Vanguard