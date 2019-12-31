Rail project: LASG announces road closure in Agege

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Government (LASG) on Tuesday said that it would be closing the Adejobi axis of the Agege Motor Road to facilitate the quick completion of the ongoing construction of the Lagos-Ibadan standard guage rail line.

The Public Affairs unit of the Ministry of Transportation said in a statement that the axis would be closed to traffic from 6p.m. , on Jan. 4, to 12p.m., on Jan. 5, 2020.

The statement said that the closure was necessary to subgrade the level cross construction of the rail tracks.

“The state government is hereby appealing to the residents, especially, motorists that ply the corridor to bear the pains.

“The project is aimed at achieving a seamless multi modal transport system in the state.”

The statement said that the state government had provided alternative routes for road users to utilise during the course of the construction.

It said they would include: Ashade Underpass and Fagba Crossing to ensure motorists reach their various destinations with ease.

“The closure has been slated for this time to ensure smooth and uninterrupted flow of work on the rail tracks.

“The government appeals to road users to endure as it takes steps to create proper road infrastructure that will ultimately improve traffic situation in the state,” it said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ongoing construction of the standard guage rail line has reached Lagos axis.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: