Protecting price stability, incentive for a hold on policy — Greenwich Trust

THE Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held its last meeting for the year between November 25 and 26, 2019. Having reviewed recent domestic, international and financial developments, including challenges facing the Nigerian and Global economy in the near to medium term, the Committee expectedly in a unanimous vote retained policy parameters.

Consequently, the Committee voted that: The Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) be retained at 13.5 per cent with an asymmetric corridor around the MPR at +200bps and -500bps; Liquidity Ratio be retained at 30.00 per cent; and Cash Reserve Ratio also retained at 22.50 per cent.

MPC’S KEY CONSIDERATIONS

Macroeconomic Environment: The Committee noted some improvements in macroeconomic indicators as reflected in GDP growth of 2.25% in Q3 2019 up from 2.12 per cent in the preceding quarter and 1.81 per cent in the corresponding quarters of 2018. Following the actions taken by the Apex bank which included the policy increasing, the loan to deposit ratio for banks to 65 per cent which led to increased domestic credit by N1.1 Trillion and depressed borrowers’ interest rate by 400bps between June and October 2019 alongside declining Non-Performing Loan Ratio to 6.55 per cent in October from 6.67 per cent in September.

The downside however is the uptick in inflation rate in the month of October 2019 to 11.61 per cent from 11.24 per cent in September anticipatedly due in part to the seasonal end-of-the year uptick in prices and food supply shocks following the border closure.

Case for tightening: The Committee noted the potential tailwind for capital inflow as an incentive for policy tightening given that the foreign reserves as been on a depleting trend, however, will be inimical to the frail recovery in the economy.

Case for loosening: The Committee also noted that a loosening position has a potential tailwind for growth, however, the uptick in inflation calls for caution. The Committee emphasized that the inflationary pressure occasioned by the temporary food supply shocks following the border closure and seasonal end of the year inflationary pressure tilted the Committee’s decision in favour of a holding policy position as the balance of risk supported protecting price stability.

The Committee further emphasized the need to hold policy position in order to better understand the effect of impetus of growth and appraising the effect of unconventional policy aimed at encouraging lending to private sector on the back of stable headwind to growth and caution on inflation.

On the last note the Committee importuned that the improving macroeconomic environment as reflected by GDP growth, declining NPL, increasing capital adequacy ratio, and declining Loan to Deposit Ratio are pointers to the effectiveness of the current policy stance.

OUR TAKE

The hold decision on policy parameters was expected given the Committee’s deposition towards accruing foreign exchange in the face of dwindling foreign reserves and cutting down on inflation. Albeit declining interest rate environment, the recent upside in GDP growth and other improvements recorded in the credit to private sector, loan to deposit ratio, NPL ratio among others further strengthened the conviction of effectiveness of the policy.

We believe the Committee’s decision to hold will not alter the trajectory economic activity as we anticipate improvement in credit to private sector and resultant expansion of the economy. However, Greenwich Research is of the opinion that the MPR decision alone is not the sole driver of the macro economy. The macro growth in the past periods has been owned to more specific policies than just the MPR. We expect flows to trickle into the equity market, albeit marginal as yields will continue to moderate in the treasury space, caused by the OMO regulation alongside.