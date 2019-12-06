Protect our girl child, Al-Mu’minaat tells parents, govt

By Saheed Abdullah

Amirah, Women Leader of the Al-Mu’minaat, (The Believing Women) Lagos State Chapter, Hajia Khadijah Abdulsalam, has urged parents to protect the girl child describing her as the future of humanity.

Hajia Abdulsalam who was speaking during the just concluded convention of the organisation held at the Lagos State House of Assembly Mosque Hall, Alausa, Ikeja charged parents irrespective of religious background to see the girl child as most vulnerable, a prospective wife and a future mother and therefore deserves to be protected against all kinds of abuse and evil in the society.

Also, delivery a lecture at the event, , Hajia Basirah Afuleyin, urged The Believing women to be united so as to tackle the challenges of poverty and unemployment. She advised Muslim mothers to always set their priority right, show respect for leaders and live together with love as enjoined by Islam.

The event which was themed: Collective Work: The Bedrock of Organizational Success witnessed the coming on board of a new set of executive of the association.

Earlier in her welcome speech, Hajia Abdulsalam stated: “The theme was chosen to awaken ourselves to our responsibility, to know that our Prophet (SAW) enjoined and laid emphasis on Muslim working together as a team. Our beloved prophet said: “Faithful believers are to each other as bricks of a wall supporting and reinforcing each other”.

Why then do we love to work in isolation? Can a man be an Island? Can a tree make a forest? If answers to the above is NO. Hence, we need to put a stop to individualism. As an adage goes ‘Together we stand, divided we fall’.

“We go with the mantra of One for all, All for One. Most often we feel unconcerned with other officers’ activities, can we achieve a desired goal through this habit? NO.

“We are agents of change, agents of growth and raisers of the next generation. We are meant to protect the environment we live in and make it safe for all living in it. We are to protect that girl child whom Allah has bestowed us with as much as we protect the male child.

“There is a growing trend of insecurity all over, but the most worrisome is the situation of the girl child. This is because the girl child is the most vulnerable of the human species. It is therefore very important that we do all we can, to protect her. Every little girl you see out there is a prospective wife, and a future mother. So, inside that little body resides the future of humanity. We, as mothers must not forget our roles in the area of reformation. Let us not subject our children to inhumane treatment in the name of correction/reformation.

We should hold the bull by the horn and educate our children (irrespective of the sex) spiritually, morally, academically, physically and socially so that we can all make the world a safer haven.

She advised government across all levels to ensure the rights of female Muslims are always protected, imploring them to fulfill all their electoral promises in order to make the state and the Nation a better place.

She also urged support for Muslims facing various challenges from Gaza in Palestine to Uighur in China, Kashmir in India, Yemen, Iraq, Libya, Somalia and Syria amongst others, adding that the United Nations (UN) should not look the other way but live up to their responsibilities with honesty and fairness.