By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian-American singer and songwriter, Promise Ilebor popularly known as KINGP of the Bugatii Recording Group (BRG) is currently the champion of Itunes with his Banga, featuring rapper Zlatan,

While the audio has been anthem on the lips of Nigerians and many music lovers, the video, which was dropped about 4 weeks ago has gained over 500k views, making it one of the most viewed in the past weeks.

Ilebor, a US-based Nigerian singer has been in the music industry for a while and has registered his name as not just a hit maker but a consistent entertainer.

His latest duet with Zlatan is a proof that the Ilebor has finally found his feet in the music industry and is taking his music career to a whole new level.

Speaking on the success of his new song, Ilebor said he was glad that his hard work and team work with his crew is yielding results.

He explained his decision to feature Zlatan on the song as a genius move, adding that BRG will continue to work with some of the best music acts in the country to its advantage.

He promised to drop another song in the second week of the New Year as he urged his fans to keep their support and love for his music going.

Vanguard