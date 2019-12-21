PROJECT1000 executive gives account of achievement in 100 days

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A nongovernmental organization, PROJECT1000, weekend, gave an account of achievement in 100 days after being elected to pilot the affairs of the organisation.

This was contained in a statement signed by Chief Press Secretary 1, Project1000, Ochelebe Peter, where the organization highlighted some of its achievements within 100 days including partnerships, job creation, youth capacity building, women empowerment as well as support amongst others.

The Maiden leadership of the organisation marked it’s 100 days in office on Wednesday, December 18, with an enlarged Congress of its members.

It would also be recalled that the National President and other members of the exco were elected on August 30, 2019, for a two-year term in office.

The statement reads in part, “The maiden leadership of Project1000, the solution-driven citizenship forum, driven by young urban professionals, initiated to combat societal ills, marks one hundred days in office. The milestone of this epoch-making event could not have been better measured than through the achievements and challenges we encountered so far.

“The organization ably led by Comrade Ebriku John Friday (JP), had swiftly moved to partner with relevant agencies committed to the growth and development of Agriculture and the populace which culminated in the organization achieving successes in the following activities and partnerships in the last 100 days.

“Partnership with Santuscom Agro-Hub Investment Nigeria Ltd to get soft loans from the Federal Government, which will be beneficial to about 100 members of the Agriculture Committee by 2020.

“Project1000 won a grant of about N4 million for garri processing. The leadership in partnership with the Agriculture committee chairman is finalizing documentation with SMEDAN to ensure a smooth kickoff and disbursements of funds which we expect to create jobs with for our Yala indigenes going forward.

“So far, about 10 members have been selected by the state government Protocol team, for protocol duties.

“With the cooperation and professionalism of the general house, the Bye-laws were passed on 8th December 2019 and approved as a working document.

“On the 6th of December, 2019, we also featured for the first time in the NorthFest 2019 where we were saddled with the responsibility of organizing maidens to represent Yala for the maidens’ parade.

The organization further highlighted that at the zonal level of its operations the South-West had 15 youths who were sponsored through leadership training.

“The zone supported some widows with two bags of rice and 10 liters of groundnut oil. The zone is also making efforts to pay (part) fees for 10 orphans from Yala.

“Plans are on the way via partnerships to train Yala youths based in the zones on fertilizer and other Agrochemicals and subsequently a partnership with Africa Young Enterprise Network for soft loans.

“In South-south, particularly in Calabar, Cross River State, through the support of the leadership, four members of Project1000 were part of leadership training in November 2019.

“The zone has been able to hold a familiarization meeting where new members were brought on board and old members interacted and bonded.

“The coordinator and a host of other members based in yala have been coordinating and organizing all our activities in Yala such as NorthFest 2019.

“For North-Central, Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, the zone held a familiarization meeting where members both old and new interacted and goals were set in order to help the leadership of Project1000 accomplish its vision.”

However, according to the organization there were some challenges during the period under review.

“So far, lack of funds has been topmost in our challenges as the organization is self-funded by members but we hope to take advantage of opportunities and generate more funds for the organization”, it said

Meanwhile, the National President, Project1000, Ebriku John Friday (JP), thanked everyone for the journey so far and encouraged them to remain steadfast and support the leadership to ensure continued success across the board.

In another remark, one of the members, Mr. Simon Okwori, commended the team for the milestone achieved so far and encouraged the team to do more especially as it concerns seminar hosting. Okwori also enjoined us to begin monthly dues payment to reduce the burden of finances on the members when activities should hold.

Also speaking was another member, Mr. Saint Adoga, commented on the need to implement the schematic documents developed to ensure a monumental leap in the successes recorded so far.

Also, Mr. Ariel Greatness expressed great confidence in the leadership and urged all members to brace up, as much more would be achieved in the nearest future.

The organisation disclosed its plans for 2020 which include Seal more partnerships with relevant agencies and businesses; Source for more job opportunities for Project1000 members; Access various national and international grants; and activate the different schematic areas designed by the members of Project1000.

