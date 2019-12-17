Profit takers drag equity market down by 0.13%

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Egwuatu

Profit takers on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE Tuesday drag down the equity market as the All Share Index; ASI sheds 0.13 percent or 13 bases points to close at 26,660.44 points.

This was attributed to sell-offs in Dangote Cement which lost (-1.4 percent), International Breweries (-5.9 percent) and WAPCO (-2.1 percent).

Investors lost N16.8 billion as market capitalisation declined to N12.9trillion and Year to Date, YtD loss settled at -15.2 percent. Activity level advanced as volume and value traded surged 94.6 percent and 133.1 percent to 331.9million units and N4.8billion respectively.

In terms of trading activity, the banking stocks led as Access Bank recorded (106.9million units), Guaranty Trust Bank (50.1million units) and Zenith Bank (46.6million units) while Guaranty Trust Bank recorded (N1.5billion), Access Bank (N1.1billion) and Zenith Bank (N873.6million ) to lead the value chart respectively.

The performance across sectors was bullish as four of the six sectors under review gained. The Banking Index led the pack, up 54bps due to gains in Access Bank (+2.0 percent ), UBA (+2.9 percent ) and Wema Bank (+8.8 percent ) while the Oil & Gas Index trailed, up 15bps due to price appreciation in Oando by (+1.4 percent ).

The Insurance and Consumer Goods Indices also gained 8bps and one bps respectively on the back of price upticks in LASACO Insurance (+4.0 percent), Guinness Nigeria (+9.9 percent) and Honeywell Flour (+5.1 percent).

On the other hand, the Industrial Goods Index was the lone decliner, down 1.0 percent owing to profit-taking in Dangote Cement which lost (-1.4 percent ) and WAPCO (-2.1 percent). The AFR-ICT Index closed flat.

Meanwhile, investor sentiment as measured by market breadth declined as 17 stocks advanced against 12 that declined.

CHAMS garnered (+10.0 percent ), Guinness Nigeria (+9.9 percent ) and A.G Leventis (+9.5 percent ) were the best performing stocks while UPDCREIT declined by (-9.0 percent ), Unity Bank (-7.1 percent ) and Cornerstone Insurance (-6.7 percent ) led laggards.

Analysts at Afrinvest Research said: “ We do not expect a sustainable rebound in the equities market in the near term as investor sentiment towards equities remain sour.”

Vanguard

