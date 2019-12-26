Prince Osisioma Foundation Project Manager, Jesse Emeka marries Helen

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Onuoha

Mr. Emeka Jesse, the Project Manager of the fastest growing Humanitarian Agency in Nigeria and across Africa and Europe, Prince Osisioma Foundation, has finally tied the knot with his darling and delectable Wife, now referred to as Mrs. Helen Emeka Jesse.

The eventful and blissful conjugal ceremony was held on the 14th of December, 2019 at Ebenezer Anglican Church in Enugu state.

Chaired by the Founder of Prince Osisioma Foundation Worldwide, Chief(Dr.) Onyeka Eze, who was the Father of the Day at the delightful ceremony, he told our correspondent that his best wishes was for the couple to live happily together in peace, harmony and understanding.

He turned-up at the event in a retinue of reputable personalities, including family, friends and members of staff of Prince Osisioma Foundation. The both families of the couple have expressed affectionate joy at the new extension of their families as they congratulate the couples wishing them a joyful married life.

Speaking with the Groom few minute after the church wedding ceremony, Mr. Emeka expressed appreciated to all the guests, including the members of staff of Prince Osisioma Foundation and Brothers, who did everything in their capacity to make the wedding event a huge success.

The marriage ceremony was immediately followed by an impressive, magnificent and fun filled reception held at Vee Ai Pee Event place, New Heaven Enugu state. A lot of friends and relatives have described the ceremony and union be elated euphoric.

Vanguard

