Primate Okoh urges Christian faithful to imbibe spirit of giving

Kindly Share This Story:

Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh, the Anglican Primate of all Nigeria, has urged Christian faithful to imbibe the spirit of giving to rescue humanity.

Okoh who stated this on Christmas day, at the Cathedral Church of the Advent with the theme: Worship the King, stressed that Christ came at Christmas on a mission.

He added that the mission was to rescue human beings from their predicaments.

“Human condition can be improved in our country today, so either in our individual capacities, local government, state or Federal Government, we can do more to improve on our conditions.

“We can do better as humans and as a country and we must have it in mind that material for its sake is not worth having, it must be applied for its purpose.

“If you apply material or money for its purpose, then we will achieve a higher level of society, people will live better, people will work better, relationship will become better and people will be happier.

“Christ came to improve the relationship between man and God, Jesus came to save his people from their sins.

“The Bible said, policies are made to deliver the poor from the poor condition, rescuing people from bad conditions, we must make our policies at all levels right, starting from the family up to government levels,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: