Prices of cooking gas, others rise in November

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, said that the prices of cooking gas and petrol increased month-on-month (MoM) to N2, 000.29 and N145.94 in November 2019 respectively.

However, the bureau noted that the prices of diesel and kerosene dropped to N225.08 and N324.72 during the period respectively.

In its latest Liquified Petroleum Gas (cooking gas), Price Watch report the NBS said:”Average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased by 1.67percent MoM and decreased by 4.05 percent year-on-year (YoY) to N2,000.29 in November 2019 from N1,967.46 in October 2019.

“States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Bauchi (N2,476.29), Borno (N2,373.61) and Yobe (N2,310.60).

“Similarly, average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased by 0.40 percent MoM and decreased by 2.85 percent YoY to N4,121.15 in November 2019 from N4,104.83 in October 2019.

“States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Akwa Ibom (N4,622.22), Bayelsa (N4,611.11) and Anambra (N4,521.48).”

The bureau’s Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) Price Watch for November 2019 stated:”Average price paid by consumers for premium motor spirit (petrol) decreased by 1.03 percent YoY and increased by 0.32 percent MoM to N145.94 in November 2019 from N145.48 in October 2019.

“States with the highest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Abia (N150.69), Cross River (N150.41) and Adamawa (N149.85).”

In its National Household Kerosene Price Watch (November 2019), the bureau stated:”Average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene decreased by 2.21 percent MoM and increased by 6.44 percent YoY to N317.54 in November 2019 from N324.72 in October 2019.

States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Cross River (N359.28), Adamawa (N353.13), and Plateau (N350.37).

“Similarly, average price per gallon paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 0.04 percent month-on-month and by 5.69 percent YoY to N1,210.37 in November 2019 from N1,209.84 in October 2019.

“States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Borno (N1,322.22), Jigawa (N1,308.33) and Adamawa (N1,306.25).”

Vanguard

